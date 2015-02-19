BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 South Africa's No.3 listed clothing retailer Truworths reported virtually no growth in half-year profit on Thursday as debt-laden consumers already battling high unemployment spent warily.
Truworths, which sells about three quarters of its products via its own store credit cards, said diluted headline earnings per share inched up 0.8 percent to 333.4 cents in the six months to the end of December.
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.