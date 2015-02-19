JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 South Africa's No.3 listed clothing retailer Truworths reported virtually no growth in half-year profit on Thursday as debt-laden consumers already battling high unemployment spent warily.

Truworths, which sells about three quarters of its products via its own store credit cards, said diluted headline earnings per share inched up 0.8 percent to 333.4 cents in the six months to the end of December.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)