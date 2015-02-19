(Adds details, shares)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 South Africa's No.3 listed
clothing retailer Truworths reported virtually no
growth in half-year profit on Thursday as debt-laden consumers
already battling high unemployment spent warily.
Truworths said in a statement trading environment for the
rest of its fiscal year would remain difficult although it
expected to benefit from recent acquisitions of upscale kids
clothing businesses.
Truworths, which sells about three quarters of its products
via its own store credit cards, said diluted headline earnings
per share inched up 0.8 percent to 333.4 cents in the six months
to the end of December.
Sales increased 5 percent to 6 billion rand ($517 million),
helped partly by consumers buying low-margin and marked down
products in cash.
Once the must-haves in fund managers' portfolios thanks to
credit-fuelled spending over the past few years, local retailers
are among the worst-performing stocks in past year as lenders
pull back due to rising defaults.
Shares in the Cape Town-based company were up 1.6 percent at
82.96 rand, outpacing the JSE All-share index, which was
little changed.
($1 = 11.6078 rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)