JOHANNESBURG Jan 16 Truworths International Ltd : * Group retail sales for first 26 weeks until 29 December 2013 of 2014 FY up by 7.1 pct to 5.9 bln rand * Says trade receivables book has increased by 9.2 pct over the corresponding prior period-end to 4.9 bln rand * Like-for-like store retail sales for the 26 week period reflected an increase of 1.1 pct * Tru - credit sales growth of 6 pct and cash sales growth of 11 pct