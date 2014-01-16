BRIEF-R&I affirms Kikkoman's rating at "A" and changes outlook to positive from stable
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I
JOHANNESBURG Jan 16 Truworths International Ltd : * Group retail sales for first 26 weeks until 29 December 2013 of 2014 FY up by 7.1 pct to 5.9 bln rand * Says trade receivables book has increased by 9.2 pct over the corresponding prior period-end to 4.9 bln rand * Like-for-like store retail sales for the 26 week period reflected an increase of 1.1 pct * Tru - credit sales growth of 6 pct and cash sales growth of 11 pct
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years on Thursday after Arkansas' top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.