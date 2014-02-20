UPDATE 1-Danone raises 2017 EPS forecast after WhiteWave acquisition
* Eyes 2017 double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant forex (Adds CFO comments from call, details)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 Truworths International Ltd : * Revenue up 8 pct for the 26 weeks ended 29 December 2013 * International -group retail sales increased by 7.1 pct to R5.9 billion for the 26-week period ended 29 December 2013 * Says headline and basic earnings per share up 1 pct * Comparable store retail sales grew by 1.1 pct while product inflation averaged 7 pct for the period * Says interim dividend per share up 6 pct * The trading environment is expected to remain challenging for the balance of the 2014 financial period * Dividend declared has increased 6 pct to 216 cents per share (2012: 204 cents per share * Gross margin decreased to 56.3 pct (2012: 57.1 pct) as a result of increased markdowns * Retail sales for the first seven weeks of the second half of the 2014 rose by 8.1 percent * Product price inflation from devaluation of rand likely to be higher than 10% for remainder of financial period * Capital expenditure of R229 million has been committed for the remainder of the 2014 financial period * Operating profit was unchanged at R1.9 billion, operating margin decreased to 33.8 pct (2012: 36.3 pct) * Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were 335.8 cents, increase of 1.4 pct over prior period's 331.3 cents * Continuing tough credit environment and group's restrictive credit granting criteria have limited new account growth * Product price inflation arising from devaluation of rand likely to be higher than 10 pct for co for remainder of year * Trading space planned to increase by 10% for the 2014 financial period
NEW YORK, April 20 US drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc’s deal to buy Medtronic Plc’s medical supplies units days after Abbott Laboratories agreed to a long-awaited purchase of diagnostic testing company Alere Inc has raised the pulse of a sector suppressed by potential healthcare policy upheaval.