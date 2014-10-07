BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Oct 7 Truworths International Ltd
* jse: tru - proposed acquisition of earthchild by the company
* Truworths advises that it has signed a letter of intent with shareholders of earthchild clothing (waterfront) (proprietary) limited ("earthchild") to acquire 100% of their shares in earthchild, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Secured an agreement with online bike supplier Cycling Express which will expand availability of its products across asia-pacific region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)