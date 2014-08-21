* Diluted headline EPS up 1.5 pct, in line with estimates
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 Shares in South Africa's
biggest-listed clothes retailer Truworths rebounded off
a six-month low on Thursday after its full year results broadly
met forecasts.
Truworths, which sells about three quarters of its products
via its own store credit cards, said diluted headline EPS edged
up 1.5 percent to 569.3 cents in the year ended June, largely in
line with a 570 cents estimate in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts.
Headline EPS, the most widely watched profit measure in
South Africa, strips out certain one off items.
Annual profit grew at its slowest pace since 1999 as
debt-laden consumers spent guardedly but it was largely what
analysts had predicted given South Africa's struggling economy.
Shares in the Cape Town-based company, which are down about
13 percent so far this year, surged 8.7 percent to 71.32 rand by
1411 GMT, bouncing back from a six-month low hit in the previous
session.
Truworths said sales increased 7 percent to 10.8 billion
rand ($1 billion), helped partly by consumers buying low-margin
and marked down products in cash.
Once the must-haves in fund managers' portfolios thanks to
credit-fuelled spending over the past few years, local retailers
are among the worst-performing stocks over the last 12-months as
credit providers pull back due to rising defaults.
There is fear spending could diminish further in the coming
months with interest rates hikes predicted. The ratio of
household debt-to-disposable income is already at 75 percent.
Truworths bigger unlisted rival Edcon, which was
taken private in 2007 by buyout firm Bain Capital in a 25
billion rand deal, reported a 6 percent growth in quarterly
sales on Thursday.
Africa's biggest grocer Shoprite also reported a
slowing profit growth while Wal-Mart's South African
unit Massmart flagged a one-third fall in first-half
profit this week.
(1 US dollar = 10.6852 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)