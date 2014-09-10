(Adds details on TRW, share movement)

Sept 10 Auto parts maker TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, which is being pursued by Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen AG, said it would sell its engine valve business to Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp for $385 million.

The business, which has annual sales of about $610 million, makes valves for passenger car engines, as well as heavy-duty and large-bore engines.

Sources told Reuters last month that ZF is considering selling its steering business to avoid antitrust issues.

The sale of TRW's business to Federal-Mogul's powertrain division is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015, the companies said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a week after Federal-Mogul said it would separate its motorparts and powertrain businesses into two publicly traded companies. [ID;nL3N0R44D3]

TRW shares were flat at $100.71 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Federal-Mogul shares were down less than 1 percent at $16.59 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)