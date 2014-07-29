DETROIT, July 29 Auto supplier TRW Automotive Holdings Corp on Tuesday easily beat Wall Street second-quarter profit expectations as revenue grew 2 percent to $4.59 billion.

The company's net profit rose 7 percent to $265 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, from $248 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, TRW's earnings were $2.32 per share, from $2.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected earnings excluding one-time items of $2.12 per share.

"TRW is well positioned to reach its full year goals given the Company's strong operating performance achieved through the first half of 2014," said Chief Executive John Plant. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)