DETROIT, July 30 Auto parts supplier TRW Automotive Holdings Corp posted on Tuesday a stronger than expected quarterly profit and boosted its annual sales outlook.

The company reported net earnings of $248 million, or $1.99 per share, up from $220 million, or $1.71 per share, a year before.

Excluding one-time items, TRW earned $2.02 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected $1.69 per share.