BRIEF-Elon Musk says Tesla Solar glass roof orders open Wednesday- tweet
* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Tesla solar glass roof orders open Wednesday afternoon- tweet Further company coverage:
Feb 13 TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, which is being acquired by German supplier ZF Friedrichshagen AG , on Friday reported adjusted fourth-quarter profit that topped estimates.
The supplier of automotive safety systems posted profit, excluding items, of $268 million, or $2.31 a share. Analysts expected $1.87. Including one-time charges related to pensions and restructuring, it had a loss of $360 million, or $3.22 a share, compared with a profit of $363 million, or $3.00 a share, in the year-earlier period.
TRW agreed in September to be acquired by Friedrichshagen AG in a transaction valued at $13.5 billion. The transaction is expected to be closed in the first half. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
