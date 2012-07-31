DETROIT, July 31 TRW Automotive Holdings Corp
made a smaller profit in the second quarter due to
higher taxes and raw material costs as well as expenses tied to
the company's growth plans.
The automotive parts supplier posted a net income of $220
million, or $1.71 per share, compared with $293 million, or
$2.21 per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, TRW
reported a profit of $1.72 per share.
Revenue rose slightly to $4.24 billion from $4.23 billion.
Livonia, Michigan-based TRW, which makes braking systems,
seat belts and airbags, projected annual sales of up to $16.4
billion and third-quarter revenue of $3.9 billion.
The company remains "cautious in the near-term" due to the
deepening economic crisis in Europe, Chief Executive Officer
John Plant said in a statement.