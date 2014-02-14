DETROIT Feb 14 Auto parts supplier TRW
Automotive Holdings Corp on Friday posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast strong sales
for the year, helped by growth in North America and China.
The company, which makes braking systems, seat belts and
airbags, said net income in the fourth quarter fell to $363
million, or $3.00 a share, from $419 million, or $3.26 a share,
a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, TRW earned $1.84 a share, 20 cents
more than what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had
expected.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $4.5 billion, above analysts'
estimates of $4.22 billion.
For 2014, TRW expects sales of $17.3 billion to $17.6
billion, including about $4.3 billion in the first quarter.
Analysts were expecting $17.36 billion for the year and $4.28
billion for the quarter.
TRW said it expected vehicle production volume to increase 4
percent in North America and 1 percent in Europe, as well as
growth in China and other markets this year.