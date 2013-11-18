BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 TRW Automotive Holdings Corp : * Announces offering of $400 million senior unsecured notes * Says intends to privately offer $400 million in aggregate principal amount of
senior unsecured notes due 2023 * Intends to use the proceeds from the offering for retirement of 2014 senior
unsecured notes which mature in March 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: