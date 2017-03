COPENHAGEN Aug 26 Tryg

* Has decided to make further provisions for its engagement with the Danish company Pihl & Son to the extent of 700 million Danish crowns ($125.79 million) based on a new assesment of the engagement.

* Net of reinsurance, the total accounting effect for this claim is limited to 30 million Danish crown.

For more on the company, click:. ($1 = 5.5649 Danish crowns)