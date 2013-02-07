COPENHAGEN Feb 7 The Nordic region's second-biggest insurer Tryg A/S posted better-than-expeceted fourth quarter pretax profit on Thursday, boosted by lower weather claims than in 2011.

Pretax profit for the fourth quarter rose to 638 million Danish crowns from 467 million a year before.

The result was above an average forecast for 554 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gross earned premiums rose to 5.08 billion crowns in the quarter from 4.95 billion in same quarter 2011 and the combined ratio was 87.4 percent compared with 94.5 percent, against an average 92.2 percent forecast.

