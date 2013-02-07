BRIEF-Cosmopolitan International says possible investment in potential target company
* CIIL entered into term sheet with potential target company and its chief executive officer
COPENHAGEN Feb 7 The Nordic region's second-biggest insurer Tryg A/S posted better-than-expeceted fourth quarter pretax profit on Thursday, boosted by lower weather claims than in 2011.
Pretax profit for the fourth quarter rose to 638 million Danish crowns from 467 million a year before.
The result was above an average forecast for 554 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Gross earned premiums rose to 5.08 billion crowns in the quarter from 4.95 billion in same quarter 2011 and the combined ratio was 87.4 percent compared with 94.5 percent, against an average 92.2 percent forecast.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)
* CIIL entered into term sheet with potential target company and its chief executive officer
* Chen Zhenghua has been appointed as Chairman, an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: