COPENHAGEN Feb 8 Danish insurer Tryg reported on Wednesday a rise in full-year pretax profit and said it saw an improved 2012 combined ratio and technical result.

The Nordic region's second-biggest insurer said pretax profit rose to 1.14 billion Danish crowns ($203.29 million) in 2011 from 941 million a year earlier, missing an average forecast of 1.66 billion in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Gross earned premiums rose to 20.57 billion crowns in 2011 from 19.48 billion in 2010, roughly in line with forecasts, and the combined ratio was 93.5 percent compared with 80.2 percent, against an average 92.9 percent forecast.

Denmark's largest insurance company by market capitalisation said it expected 2012's combined ratio and technical result to improve, but did not give further details. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)