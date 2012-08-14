COPENHAGEN Aug 14 The Nordic region's second-biggest insurer, Tryg, reported forecast-beating quarterly profits on Tuesday, aided by a low level of large claims and a gain on reinsurance and kept its outlook for the full year unchanged.

Pretax profit rose to 708 million Danish crowns ($117.21 million) in April-June from 487 million in the second quarter last year, exceeding an average estimate of 562 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said it still expected lower 2012 premium growth than in 2011 and kept its medium-term target of a combined ratio of 90, corresponding to an after-tax return on equity of 20 percent.

($1 = 6.0406 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)