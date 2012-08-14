COPENHAGEN Aug 14 The Nordic region's
second-biggest insurer, Tryg, reported
forecast-beating quarterly profits on Tuesday, aided by a low
level of large claims and a gain on reinsurance and kept its
outlook for the full year unchanged.
Pretax profit rose to 708 million Danish crowns ($117.21
million) in April-June from 487 million in the second quarter
last year, exceeding an average estimate of 562 million in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
The company said it still expected lower 2012 premium growth
than in 2011 and kept its medium-term target of a combined ratio
of 90, corresponding to an after-tax return on equity of 20
percent.
($1 = 6.0406 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)