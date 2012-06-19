* Says to cut expenses by 300 mln DKK

COPENHAGEN, June 19 Tryg, the Nordic region's second-biggest insurer, said on Tuesday it aims to cut its annual costs and claims expenses by 1 billion Danish crowns ($170 million) to improve its margins.

Tryg said it would cut general expenses by 300 million crowns and claims expenses by 700 million to achieve a costs to premium income ratio of less than 15 percent.

The group's cost ratio was 16.8 percent in the first quarter of the year as well as in 2011 as a whole.

"That is a very ambitious target. It is significantly lower than the cost ratio they have today," said Sydbank analyst Nicolaj Jeppesen.

The insurer has previously launched cost cutting initiatives and restrictions on hiring staff to counter modest premium growth.

It has warned premium growth in 2012 will be lower than the year before.

From the third quarter of next year Tryg said it expected a combined ratio of claims and costs as a percentage of premium income of 90 percent or below.

Reporting its first-quarter result last month, Tryg reiterated that its medium-term target was for a combined ratio of 90, corresponding to an after-tax return on equity of 20 percent.

For the first quarter of the year, the insurer beat expectations with a doubling of quarterly pretax profit on the back of cost control and a mild winter resulting in a low level of weather-related claims.

In the first quarter the group's combined ratio was 93.9 percent, improving on the 96.1 percent ratio achieved a year ago.

Tryg's shares traded down 0.6 percent at 0720 GMT, underperforming a 0.4 percent rise in the Copenhagen Stock Exchange's benchmark index. ($1 = 5.9083 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor and Greg Mahlich)