COPENHAGEN, June 19 Tryg, the Nordic region's second-biggest insurer, said on Tuesday it would cut costs and claims expenses by a total 1 billion Danish crowns ($169 million) to reduce its cost ratio.

Tryg said it would cut expenses by 300 million crowns and claims expenses by 700 million to achieve a cost ratio of less than 15 percent.

From the third quarter of next year, Tryg said it expected a combined ratio at 90 or below. The combined ratio is the percentage of revenue spent on claims and costs. A figure below 100 shows an underwriter is profitable.

Last month, Tryg reiterated its medium-term target of a combined ratio of 90, corresponding to an after-tax return on equity of 20 percent. ($1 = 5.9083 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)