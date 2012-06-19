COPENHAGEN, June 19 Tryg, the Nordic
region's second-biggest insurer, said on Tuesday it would cut
costs and claims expenses by a total 1 billion Danish crowns
($169 million) to reduce its cost ratio.
Tryg said it would cut expenses by 300 million crowns and
claims expenses by 700 million to achieve a cost ratio of less
than 15 percent.
From the third quarter of next year, Tryg said it expected a
combined ratio at 90 or below. The combined ratio is the
percentage of revenue spent on claims and costs. A figure below
100 shows an underwriter is profitable.
Last month, Tryg reiterated its medium-term target of a
combined ratio of 90, corresponding to an after-tax return on
equity of 20 percent.
($1 = 5.9083 Danish crowns)
