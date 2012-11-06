COPENHAGEN Nov 6 The Nordic region's
second-biggest insurer Tryg said on Tuesday it had
entered into an agreement to sell its Finnish unit to Finland's
If P&C Insurance Co Ltd for 15 million euros.
Tryg said in a statement the Finnish business had annual
premium income of about 84 million euros last year, representing
3 percent of its insurance portfolio.
The Danish group also said it had renewed a partnership
agreement with Nordic lender Nordea for another five
years starting Jan. 1.
Nordea will continue to sell Tryg's products in Denmark and
Norway and Tryg will continue to sell Nordea's pensions products
in the two countries.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills)