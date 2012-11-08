Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
COPENHAGEN Nov 8 The Nordic region's second-biggest insurer Tryg on Thursday kept its full-year outlook broadly unchanged after posting a sharp rise in third-quarter pretax profits which beat forecasts.
Pretax profit rose to 976 million Danish crowns ($166.88 million) from 274 million in the third quarter last year, which in comparison was hit by a major cloudburst in Copenhagen.
The result was above an average forecast for 717 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Gross earned premiums fell to 5.20 billion crowns from 5.29 billion in the same quarter a year ago, lagging a 5.38 billion crowns forecast.
($1 = 5.8485 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.