COPENHAGEN Nov 8 The Nordic region's second-biggest insurer Tryg on Thursday kept its full-year outlook broadly unchanged after posting a sharp rise in third-quarter pretax profits which beat forecasts.

Pretax profit rose to 976 million Danish crowns ($166.88 million) from 274 million in the third quarter last year, which in comparison was hit by a major cloudburst in Copenhagen.

The result was above an average forecast for 717 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gross earned premiums fell to 5.20 billion crowns from 5.29 billion in the same quarter a year ago, lagging a 5.38 billion crowns forecast.

