COPENHAGEN, July 12 Uncertainty about the
outcome of Britain's EU referendum in June lifted Tryg's profit
in the second quarter as investors fled to Danish government and
mortgage bonds as a safe haven, the Nordic insurer said on
Tuesday.
Profit before tax at the region's second biggest general
insurer rose 31 percent to 934 million Danish crowns ($139.3
million) in April to June, above a forecast of 785 million
crowns helped by higher investment returns.
Tryg, a major player in Denmark and Norway, reported a
investment return of 181 million crowns during the quarter, up
from a loss of 84 million crowns a year ago.
"We reduced our investment exposure to stocks to less than
five percent ahead of the referendum," Chief Executive Morten
Hubbe told Reuters.
The market value of Tryg's investment portfolio is about 40
billion crowns and the majority is placed in Danish bonds.
Currencies such as the Danish crown and the Swiss franc are
seen as low-risk alternatives to euro zone assets. Demand for
Denmark's AAA rated assets has risen and last week the yield on
10-year benchmark bonds dipped below zero percent.
Hubbe said Tryg's business was hit by weak development in
the oil-dependent Norwegian economy and he did not expect any
improvement there in the near future.
"The Norwegian economy has run out of steam especially
within medium-sized and large companies," Hubbe said.
By 0729 GMT, shares in Tryg were up 3.4 percent while the
Copenhagen main index was up 0.3 percent.
($1 = 6.7057 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by David Clarke)