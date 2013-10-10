COPENHAGEN Oct 10 The Nordic region's second-biggest insurer Tryg posted a smaller-than-expected fall in third quarter pretax profit, aided by cost cuts.

Pretax profit fell to 907 million Danish crowns ($164.35 million) in July-September compared with 976 million a year earlier and exceeding a forecast for 850 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Tryg stood by its full-year 2013 forecast for a combined ratio - the percentage of revenue spent on claims and costs - of 90 percent or lower and said cost cuts and efficiency drives had improved the result by 110 million crowns.

($1 = 5.5188 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)