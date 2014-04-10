Atlantia sells 10 pct of Italy motorway unit, option to sell further 2.5 pct
MILAN, April 27 Italian toll-road group Atlantia said on Thursday it had sold a 10 percent stake in its Italian motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz .
COPENHAGEN, April 10 Tryg, the Nordic region's second-biggest general insurer, posted first-quarter earnings below expectations due to lower investment return, but maintained its financial targets.
First-quarter pretax profit fell to 602 million crowns ($111.47 million) from 759 million crowns in the same period a year earlier, below forecasts for 665 million in a Reuters poll of analysts..
Tryg said it maintained its target for a return on equity of 20 percent after tax.
($1 = 5.4006 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Stephen Coates)
MILAN, April 27 Italian toll-road group Atlantia said on Thursday it had sold a 10 percent stake in its Italian motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz .
* Q1 rental income EUR 4.0 million ($4.35 million) versus EUR 3.9 million year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2pDyvBA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9194 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)