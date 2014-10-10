COPENHAGEN Oct 10 Tryg, the Nordic
region's second-biggest general insurer, posted third-quarter
earnings slightly above expectations, and maintained its
financial targets.
Pretax profit in the third quarter, which was impacted by a
large cloudburst in Copenhagen in August, fell to 782 million
Danish crowns ($133.5 million) from 907 million crowns a year
earlier; slightly above forecasts for 769 million crowns in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
Tryg said it maintained its target for a return on equity of
20 percent after tax and a combined ratio of 90 percent or less.
(1 US dollar = 5.8573 Danish crown)
