COPENHAGEN Jan 28 The Nordic region's second-biggest general insurer Tryg reported fourth-quarter pretax profit above expectations on Wednesday although its top line fell for the tenth consecutive quarter.

Profit before tax rose by 20.2 percent to 768 million Danish crowns ($117 million) in October to December, above forecast of 579 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

The group kept its guidance for 2015 of a return on equity target at 20 percent after tax and an expense ratio below 15 percent.

($1 = 6.5453 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)