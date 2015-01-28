COPENHAGEN Jan 28 The Nordic region's
second-biggest general insurer Tryg reported
fourth-quarter pretax profit above expectations on Wednesday
although its top line fell for the tenth consecutive quarter.
Profit before tax rose by 20.2 percent to 768 million Danish
crowns ($117 million) in October to December, above forecast of
579 million crowns in a Reuters poll.
The group kept its guidance for 2015 of a return on equity
target at 20 percent after tax and an expense ratio below 15
percent.
($1 = 6.5453 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)