COPENHAGEN, April 15 The Nordic region's
second-biggest general insurer, Tryg, reported
first-quarter pretax profit below expectations on Wednesday and
its top line fell year on year for the eleventh consecutive
quarter.
Profit before tax rose by 10.5 percent to 665 million Danish
crowns ($95 million) in January to March, below a forecast of
760 million crowns in a Reuters poll.
The group kept its guidance for 2015 of a return on equity
target at 20 percent after tax and an expense ratio below 15
percent.
($1=7.0234 Danish crowns)
