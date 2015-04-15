COPENHAGEN, April 15 The Nordic region's second-biggest general insurer, Tryg, reported first-quarter pretax profit below expectations on Wednesday and its top line fell year on year for the eleventh consecutive quarter.

Profit before tax rose by 10.5 percent to 665 million Danish crowns ($95 million) in January to March, below a forecast of 760 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

The group kept its guidance for 2015 of a return on equity target at 20 percent after tax and an expense ratio below 15 percent. ($1=7.0234 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)