COPENHAGEN, April 12 Tryg, the Nordic region's second-biggest general insurer, reported first-quarter pretax profit above expectations on Tuesday thanks to mild weather and fewer costs.

Profit before tax fell by 15.3 percent to 563 million Danish crowns ($86.3 million) in January to March, but was above a forecast of 489 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

The results were hurt by lower investment return.

The group kept its 2017 guidance of a return-on-equity target at 21 percent after tax and an expense ratio below 15 percent. ($1 = 6.5239 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)