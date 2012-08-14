(Adds details, share price, CEO quotes)
* Q2 pretax profit 708 mln DKK vs avg 562 mln forecast
* Q2 gross earned premiums 5.21 bln DKK vs 5.33 bln forecast
* Keeps 2012 full-year outlook unchanged
* Sees combined ratio at 90 in medium term
COPENHAGEN, Aug 14 The Nordic region's
second-biggest insurer Tryg A/S reported
forecast-beating quarterly profits on Tuesday, aided by a low
level of large claims and a gain on reinsurance.
Pretax profit rose to 708 million Danish crowns ($117.2
million) in April-June from 487 million a year ago, exceeding an
average estimate of 562 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company said it still expected lower 2012 premium growth
than in 2011 and kept its medium-term target for its combined
ratio, a key insurance measure showing the percentage of revenue
spent on claims against costs, at 90.
A figure below 100 shows an underwriter is profitable and
Tryg's target would correspond to an after-tax return on equity
of 20 percent.
"We are very satisfied that our core business, insurance, is
still developing in the right direction," Chief Executive Morten
Hubbe said in a statement.
Gross earned premiums rose to 5.21 billion crowns from 5.15
billion a year earlier, slightly lagging an average 5.33 billion
forecast.
The company's combined ratio fell to 84.7 percent in the
quarter from 91.3 percent a year ago and against a 89.5 percent
average forecast.
"The second quarter of 2012 had the lowest combined ratio
for five years as a result of profitability measures, a low
level of large claims and a gain on reinsurance," the company
said.
A strengthening of provisions for a cloudburst in Denmark in
July last year of about 300 million crowns was covered by
reinsurance and therefore had a negligible effect on earnings,
Tryg said.
Tryg shares closed down 0.6 percent before the report,
underperforming a 1.8 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's
benchmark index.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Holmes)