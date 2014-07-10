BRIEF-Unternehmens Invest: dividend of 0.35 euro per share
* FY earnings after taxes were marginally positive and amounted to 0.4 million euros (compared to 0.6 million euros in the previous year)
(Adds reason for better results, CEO quote)
COPENHAGEN, July 10 Tryg, the Nordic region's second-biggest general insurer, posted on Thursday second-quarter earnings that came in above expectations, helped in part by one-off effects and maintained its financial targets.
Pretax profit in the second quarter rose to 1.15 billion Danish crowns ($210.5 million) from 688 million crowns a year earlier, above forecasts for 820 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The results were helped by one-off effects from Tryg's Norwegian pension scheme and boosted by increased efficiencies, which brought in an extra 93 million crowns.
Fewer weather-related claims and large claims also helped, according to Tryg's interim report.
"We improved the combined ratio and, even when disregarding the extraordinary one-off effects, achieved a lower expense ratio," Chief Executive Morten Hubbe said in a statement.
Tryg's combined ratio rose 6 percentage points to 80.7 percent.
The company maintained its target for a return on equity of 20 percent after tax and a combined ratio of 90 percent or less.
($1 = 5.4627 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
FRANKFURT, April 28 Growth in bank loans to euro zone households set a fresh post-crisis record in March, while lending to companies and the supply of money also rose more than expected, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.