(Adds CEO and analyst comment, background)
COPENHAGEN, July 10 Tryg, the Nordic
region's second-biggest general insurer, missed second-quarter
profit forecasts, with its sales falling year-on-year for the
twelfth consecutive quarter.
Lower premium income was mainly due to the loss of a few
major corporate customers, as well as a growing preference among
Danes for smaller cars that cost less to insure.
Profit before tax fell 38 percent to 714 million Danish
crowns ($106 million) in April-June, below the average forecast
of 768 million crowns in a Reuters poll.
"Car insurance counts for around one-third of the top-line
and with smaller cars, premium income is lower," Chief Executive
Morten Hubbe told Reuters by phone.
Car sales in Denmark hit a record in June, but mainly due to
Danes replacing medium-sized cars with smaller ones.
Tryg's premium income in the second quarter fell 3.4 percent
year-on-year to 4.55 billion crowns.
The company made an 84 million crown loss on investments,
compared with a gain of 259 million in the second quarter last
year. "The development in Greece has led to more turmoil on the
financial markets than we hoped for," Hubbe said.
The group kept its 2015 financial targets for a return on
equity of 20 percent after tax and an expense ratio below 15
percent of premiums.
"We see the report as positive after the uncertainty created
after first quarter, but premium growth is still a point for
concern," brokerage firm Nordea Markets said in a note to
clients.
For the first time, Tryg will pay out a half-year dividend
of 2.50 crowns per share, worth 746 million crowns in total.
($1 = 6.7229 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Additional reportering by
Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Mark
Potter)