COPENHAGEN Oct 11 Danish insurance company Tryg
posted third-quarter profit before tax of 923 million
Danish crowns ($139 million) on Tuesday, beating analysts'
average forecast of 797 million crowns in a Reuters poll.
Chief Executive Michael Hübbe made following comments to
Reuters:
** "In this quarter we have focused on investments and new
initiatives such as children's insurance and cyber insurance."
** "Numbers from Sweden show that very few companies
actually have the skills to rebuild lost data or track down the
criminals after a cyber-attack. In the fourth quarter we will
roll out a new initiative that will make it possible for us to
help especially business costumers even more."
** "Our investments have given very satisfying returns this
quarter, as world stocks, despite ongoing insecurity, have
grown."
** "However, investments are volatile, which is why we also
stay focused on our core business, as market jitteriness has not
gone, and can return any minute."
** "Future growth is expected from both investments and
bringing down claim payments by educating and informing our
customers better. For instance 68 percent of car accidents are
due to using mobile phones, and that numbers can and should be
brought down."
($1 = 6.6427 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Mark Potter)