COPENHAGEN Jan 30 Tryg, the Nordic
region's second-biggest general insurer, posted fourth-quarter
earnings well above expectations on Thursday and maintained its
financial targets.
Pretax profit was steady at 639 million Danish crowns
($116.84 million) in October-December, above forecasts for 425
million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Tryg said its target remains delivering a combined ratio of
of 90 or below and return on equity of 20 percent after tax.
The firm also proposed a 27 crown per share divided, a touch
above the 26 crowns a year earlier.
($1 = 5.4691 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)