UPDATE 3-RBNZ sees less financial risks, but still wary about house prices
* Paper on debt to income restrictions due in weeks - RBNZ (Updates with central bank comments and background)
COPENHAGEN, April 30 Shares in the Nordic region's second-biggest insurer, Tryg, rose as much as 3.5 percent shortly after the Copenhagen stock exchange opened on Tuesday, after its first quarter pretax profit beat forecasts.
Shares in the company traded up 2.1 percent at 483 Danish crowns at 0709 GMT against a 0.5 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's main index.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
* Paper on debt to income restrictions due in weeks - RBNZ (Updates with central bank comments and background)
May 31 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, gaining after better than expected Chinese manufacturing data boosted sentiment, while a continued rise in financials helped offset losses in the energy and basic materials sectors.