COPENHAGEN Nov 5 Danish insurer Tryg launched new long-term financial targets and announced a 1 billion Danish crowns ($168.3 million) share buy-back programme for 2015, ahead of its capital markets day in London on Wednesday.

The company said that for 2017 the return on equity after tax must be at least 21 percent, and the combined ratio, a key figure for insurers, must be 87 or lower.

The company also said that it would propose a five-to-one share split at its annual general meeting in March 2015.

(1 US dollar = 5.9426 Danish crown)