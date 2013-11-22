BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 mln
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 22 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd : * Reports nine-month and third quarter financial results for the period ended
September 30, 2013 * Q3 revenue rose 15 percent to $73.8 million * Says average daily operating costs per vessel were $7,483 in the third
quarter of 2013 compared to $7,663 * Q3 loss per share $0.04 * Says as of mid-November 2013, the company had 73% of its remaining 2013 days
fixed * Says for charters that span beyond 2015, the company expects another $534
million in minimum contracted revenues * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf will likely start the second quarter on Sunday on a weak footing, after crude oil prices traded within a narrow range and global shares fell on profit taking.