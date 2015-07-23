July 23 TSB Banking Group, in the process of being sold, said first-half profit slumped 44 percent, hurt by lower average loan balances and recognition of a full-year Financial Services Compensation Scheme levy charge.

TSB, which recently agreed to a $2.5 billion takeover by Spain's Banco Sabadell, said it delivered a 6.7 percent share of all new and switching bank accounts in the last quarter above its target of 6 percent.

Sabadell said this month it would move to compulsorily buy out remaining TSB minority shareholders. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)