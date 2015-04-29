* Pretax profit more than doubles from previous quarter
* Q1 new, switching bank accounts share rises 7.9 pct
* Expect 2015 net lending to grow by over 1.5 bln pounds -
CEO
(Adds CEO comment, analyst comment, share movement)
By Aashika Jain
April 29 TSB Banking Group Plc, which
agreed to a $2.5 billion takeover by Spain's Sabadell
last month, said first-quarter profit more than doubled from the
previous three months thanks to increased lending and a bigger
share of the current accounts market.
TSB, Britain's seventh biggest lender after being hived off
from Lloyds Banking Group last June, said its share of
new and switched bank accounts rose to 7.9 percent in the first
quarter, above its target of 6 percent.
Spain's Sabadell is aiming to grow TSB into a potent
challenger to Britain's biggest banks, also pitting it against
domestic rival Santander, which already has a strong
presence in Britain.
TSB group profit before tax jumped 153 percent to 34.2
million pounds for the three months ended March 31 from the
fourth quarter of last year.
On a year-on-year basis, group pretax profit decreased by 27
percent because of higher costs.
Sustained low interest rate and a competitive environment
continued to remain challenges, which the bank said it would
mitigate via cost cutting.
TSB received over 700 million pounds of gross mortgage
applications through its newly launched TSB mortgage broker
service by the end of the quarter.
New lending for the bank jumped 50 percent to nearly 500
million pounds compared to a year earlier.
Chief Executive Paul Pester said net lending was expected to
grow by over 1.5 billion in 2015. "We continue to expect 2015 to
be the year which will turn the corner on our franchise
lending," Pester told reporters.
"Were TSB to continue to develop on a standalone basis, we
would envisage an extended period of low-risk, mortgage-led
growth, eminently capable of delivering a return of equity
greater than 10 percent by 2019 estimates..," Investec analyst
Ian Gordon said in a note.
Shares in TSB were marginally up at 335.6 pence at 0950 GMT.
They have risen 2.6 percent since Sabadell takeover offer.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Jon Boyle
and Keith Weir)