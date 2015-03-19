MADRID, March 19 Spanish lender Sabadell
is set to make a firm offer to buy TSB on
Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said, after it
made a 340 pence-per-share preliminary approach for the British
bank last week.
"Both banks are expected to announce the deal tomorrow along
the terms already announced last Thursday," the source said.
TSB, which is 50 percent owned by Lloyds, had
already said it would recommend the offer to shareholders.
The respective boards of TSB and Sabadell met Thursday and
approved the deal, the source added. Sabadell declined to
comment and TSB could not immediately be reached for comment.
