LONDON Oct 24 New British bank TSB said
it was picking up nearly one in ten of all new current accounts
being opened in the UK and reported a 29 percent increase in
third-quarter profit.
TSB, Britain's seventh biggest lender after being spun out
from Lloyds Banking Group in June, said its pretax
profit rose to 33.1 million pounds ($53 million).
TSB was carved out from Lloyds under orders from European
regulators as a condition of Lloyds' taxpayer-funded bailout
during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009.
(1 US dollar = 0.6236 British pound)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)