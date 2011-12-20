(Follows alerts)

Dec 21 The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) will relax its standards for firms to go public starting March, the Nikkei business daily reported.

TSE would lower its profit conditions for firms to 500 million yen ($6.4 mln) in pretax profit in the last two years, allowing firms that incurred a loss last fiscal year due to higher investments or natural disasters, the paper said.

Even if firms fail to meet this figure, they could apply as long as they anticipate a market value of 50 billion yen, down from the previous 100 billion yen level, the Nikkei said.

Currently firms are required to have a profit of at least 400 million yen for the most-recent fiscal year, and at least 100 million yen for the preceding year, the paper said.

To be listed on the TSE, applicant firms now must have "a good profit outlook for around the time of listing," but soon they will be required to only "expect to steadily earn profits after the listing", the Nikkei said. ($1 = 77.7400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)