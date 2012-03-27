* Backs rule for underwriters to disclose stock allocations
* Lack of disclosure "at the root" of trading problems-CEO
* TSE will dissolve JV with London, take 100 pct of AIM
By Nathan Layne and Noriyuki Hirata
TOKYO, March 27 The head of the Tokyo Stock
Exchange said an insider trading case unveiled by authorities
last week was a blow to the reputation of Japan's capital
markets and called for tougher rules to combat the problem.
"For this to happen as Japan touts its reputation globally
as a trustworthy market, a market in Asia with a 130-year
history and a strong set of rules ... it's a real shame," said
Atsushi Saito, CEO of the exchange.
Last week Japan's securities market regulator recommended
Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking be fined, saying one of its
fund managers traded on a tip from a broker about a planned
share offering by energy firm Inpex in 2010.
The penalty marked the first action taken by authorities
since they launched a probe over a year ago into a series of
stock offerings around which selling and volume patterns had
raised suspicion the information had been leaked ahead of time.
But the relatively small size of the fine, 50,000 yen
($600), and the lack of official sanction against the
individuals involved has prompted criticism that Japan's rules
lack the teeth to act as a real deterrent.
While Saito said he was wary of over-regulation, he noted
that penalites tended to be much tougher in Europe and the
United States, where last year hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam
was hit with nearly $160 million in fines and sentenced to 11
years in jail.
"In western markets if the crime is severe enough the
punishment can include being banned from the financial industry
for good," Saito said.
TAKING ON RISK
Japan's Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission has
not named the brokerage involved in the Inpex case. However,
sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that an
employee of Nomura Holdings, a lead underwriter on the
Inpex offering, was the source of the leaked information.
Nomura has not commented on whether its employee was the
source of the tip-off, only that it was cooperating with the
investigation by the SESC.
Saito, himself a former Nomura executive, put his weight
behind a rule recommended by a securities industry association
that would require underwriters to disclose to the company
carrying out the offering to whom they are allocating stock.
"The lack of disclosure is at the root of all
securities-related incidents. If a wide range of people are
given access to information and there is transparency, then we
would rarely see such cases occurring," Saito said.
Saito also criticised securities companies for not more
actively promoting the use of rights offerings as an alternative
to straight share sale.
Because rights issues give existing shareholders the right
to buy into a new offering it can limit the downward pressure on
a stock triggered by worries about dilution. In theory that
should limit the incentive for investors to try to profit by
taking out short positions around the offering.
But for securities firms it can entail more risk because
under one-type of offering the underwriter must commit to
subscribe to any stock not taken up by existing shareholders.
This type of offering has not been used in Japan.
"The original intent of the job of underwriter was not to
simply sell all the risk into the market and just profit from
the commission," Saito said. "As underwriters they too need to
be will ling to take on risk."
The exchange also announced on Tuesday that it would
dissolve its joint venture in Japan with the London Stock
Exchange and run the struggling market for professional
investors on its own.
The two bourses launched the Tokyo AIM market in June 2009
with the aim of attracting start-up companies with less
stringent listing and disclosure requirements than on the main
Tokyo bourse.
The venture, owned 51 percent by the TSE and 49 percent by
the LSE, has only managed to list one company due in large part
to the lack of enthusiasm from securities firms towards taking
on the risk of vetting applicants and monitoring them after
listing.