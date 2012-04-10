Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
TOKYO, April 11 The Tokyo Stock Exchange and Daiwa Securities Group have agreed with Myanmar's central bank to set up a securities exchange in Myanmar, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.
They aim to establish a securities exchange by 2015 and help the newly emerging economy develop financial infrastructure, NHK reported.
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.