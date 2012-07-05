BRIEF-Alza files for delisting from Barcelona Stock Exchange
* FILES DOCUMENTS FOR DELISTING FROM BARCELONA STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, July 5 Japan's competition authority has approved a merger between the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Securities Exchange, the bourses said on Thursday.
The Japan Fair Trade Commision notified the two exchanges that it would not issue a cease-and-desist order for the merger, the exchanges said in a joint statement.
The bourses said it cleared the way for their scheduled merger on Jan 1 next year, pending shareholder approvals.
BAKU, June 7 International Bank of Azerbaijan, the energy exporting country's biggest lender, said on Wednesday a London court had supported its request to prevent creditors pursuing legal action in the United Kingdom, giving it time to restructure $3.3 billion in debt.