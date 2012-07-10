BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, July 10 The Tokyo Stock Exchange said it will launch its planned tender offer for shares in Osaka Securities Exchange on Wednesday with no change to its 480,000 yen per share offer price despite calls for a higher price from some funds.
The Tokyo bourse said the tender offer would run from Wednesday until Aug. 22.
The companies first announced their plans to merge in November.
* prices new rights issue of up to 400 million euros at 26.1 percent discount to theoretical ex-rights price (TERP)