LONDON Jan 16 Scottish writer John
Burnside on Monday won the 2011 T.S. Eliot Prize for Poetry,
overshadowed this year by the withdrawal of two nominees over a
sponsorship deal with an investment company.
Burnside picked up the coveted honour for "Black Cat Bone",
which the judges described as "a haunting book of great beauty,
powered by love, childhood memory, human longing and
loneliness."
He also won the Whitbread poetry award in 2000 for "The
Asylum Dance" and this year beat seven other nominees including
poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy for her latest collection "The
Bees".
Duffy spoke out in support of the Poetry Book Society, which
runs the annual T.S. Eliot award but has come under fire for
agreeing a three-year sponsorship deal with private investment
management firm Aurum.
The agreement was necessary after the government cut funding
for the society as part of a wide-ranging spending review to
bring down the budget deficit.
"In my case I spent a lot of time last year trying to get
support for the Poetry Book Society, which suffered 100 per cent
cuts," Duffy told Channel 4 News.
"I can only congratulate them in managing to carry on with
the administration of this prize. My conscience told me to
support the Poetry Book Society.
"It wouldn't have been a great thing if all the poets had
lined up thinking it was their duty (to withdraw). It's very
much an individual decision."
Australian John Kinsella, who was shortlisted for "Armour,"
said he had withdrawn on ethical grounds as "an anti-capitalist
in full-on form."
He said he did not have any specific objection against Aurum
Funds, but added that hedge funds were "at the very pointy end
of capitalism, if I can put it that way."
Kinsella joined Alice Oswald, who pulled out for similar
reasons. She had been shortlisted for "Memorial".
Burnside picked up a cheque for 15,000 pounds ($23,000), and
each of the nominated authors received 1,000 pounds.
The award is also supported by the T.S. Eliot Estate,
guardians of the 20th century American-British poet and
playwright who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1948.
