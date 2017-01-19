BEIJING Jan 19 Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, China's
top state chip manufacturer, revealed plans on Thursday to build
a $30 billion memory chip factory as the government seeks to
boost local production capacity.
The firm is targeting a monthly capacity of 100,000 wafers
in phase one of the development which will cost $10 billion and
is located in Nanjing.
In a statement on its website, Tsinghua Unigroup said the
project is part of China's efforts to build a world-leading chip
industry, and it hopes it will create a siphoning effect to
attract more development.
Tsinghua Unigroup announced plans for a separate $24 billion
chip factory based in the Chinese city of Wuhan in March last
year.
The development comes as Chinese memory chip firms face
increasing regulatory resistance to acquiring overseas
technology.
In December U.S. President Barack Obama issued an executive
order barring the acquisition of the U.S. business of German
semiconductor equipment maker Aixtron by a
Chinese-backed chip fund over security concerns.
Last year, Chinese chip makers withdrew a record volume of
overseas deals.
In 2015 Tsinghua Unigroup tried unsuccessfully to acquire US
chip group Micron Technology Inc.
Tsinghua's new plant will produce DRAM and 3D-NAND flash
chips which are used in a range of devices including smartphones
and personal computers.
The firm also announced it would invest roughly another 30
billion yuan ($4.37 billion) in building an "international city"
facility including apartments and international schools for
foreign employees.
($1 = 6.8680 Chinese yuan renminbi)
