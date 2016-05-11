BRIEF-Verifone names Rowan Trollope to board of directors
* Verifone Systems Inc - addition of trollope increases size of Verifone's board to nine members
May 11 Tsinghua Tongfang :
* Says it jointly wins a city construction project with Shenzhen Huakong Seg and other two firms
* Says the project with total investment of 1.12 billion yuan and based in Qian'an


* March quarter pat 101.8 million rupees versus 100.7 million rupees year ago