MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 1
DUBAI, May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 30 Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit down 87.30 percent y/y at 123.15 million yuan (20.14 million US dollar)
* Says gets approval to issue 3 billion yuan commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FYwaB0; bit.ly/105qBiR
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SHANGHAI, May 1 China's box office sales grew at their fastest pace in over a year in April, driven by the U.S. action movie "The Fate of the Furious", the eighth instalment of the high-octane fast car franchise.