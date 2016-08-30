SHANGHAI Aug 30 Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , China's second-largest brewer by volume, said on Tuesday half-year net profit fell 10.8 percent as slower economic growth and tougher-to-please consumers dragged on growth.

Profit reached 1.07 billion yuan ($160.23 million) in the six months through June versus 1.2 billion yuan in the same period of 2015, the brewer said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange, its lowest first-half profit since 2012.

China's beer market - the world's largest by volume - is a key battle ground for global beer brands, but turning a profit is tough. China drinks a quarter of the world's beer, but accounts for only around 3 percent of brewers' profits.

Tsingtao said soft economic growth, a depressed mid-to-high end dining market, tough competition and unfavourable weather had weighed on the domestic beer market in the first half. Consumers also wanted greater variety, creating an extra challenge for traditional brewers to keep up.

China beer sales dipped around 5 percent by volume in 2015, according to market researcher Euromonitor, which estimates the market to be worth around 558.4 billion yuan this year.

Beer brands are seeking to halt the slowdown by increasingly turning towards more premium products to tap faster-growth among middle-class drinkers looking to trade up from cheaper brews.

At Tsingtao, sales for the first half of the year were 14.7 billion yuan, down from 16 billion yuan last year.

Its net profit fell 14 percent in 2015, the first full-year decline since 1999 on the back of tough competition from China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd, Anheuser Busch Inbev SA, Heineken NV and Carlsberg A/S.

Chinese consumer goods makers more broadly are grappling with shoppers tightening their belts from instant noodles to rice cookers. Sales at the 100 biggest retailers fell 3.2 percent in the first half of 2016, China National Commercial Information data showed. ($1 = 6.6781 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)